Charity golf tourney supports four local women battling cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Golfers from Western Oregon got together on Friday at the Pine Ridge Golf Club to support four women who are battling cancer.
Dozens of teams played 18 holes at the Fore for Four golf event to raise money for Denise Taisey, Gracie Guardino, Marisa Harris, and Sara Harshberger, four women with their own unique battles against cancer. Harshberger told KEZI 9 news that she was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was pregnant with her son nine years ago. About four years ago, she had a recurrence and is currently fighting stage-four cancer. Harshberger said she’s been going through maintenance treatments, but her scans have been very stable for the last few years. She said the donations and the support have been incredible.
“I've met so many people that have been through the same thing or have family members that have been through the same thing,” Harshberger said. “Even if you don't know anybody, if you don't know the person, you get their support and you can support them and you don't feel like you're alone, and it's just incredible, everyone coming together, for the same cause.”
Harshberger said she didn’t play today, but she did watch her husband and father play on one of the 34 competing teams. She also said the event provided her with a lot of support and connection with other cancer survivors, as well as families affected by cancer.
After the games, a dinner and auction rounded out the first year of the event. Organizers said it was a huge success. Organizers said Harshberger and the other three women have touched everyone’s lives, and next year they will probably hold a similar event, raising money for the American Cancer Society.