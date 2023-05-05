Charter school students clean invasive plants from local parks

EUGENE, Ore. -- Students from a Eugene charter school are applying what they learn in the classroom to the great outdoors.
Twin Rivers Charter School is a project-based outdoor conservation school. On May 5 and 6, students are honing those natural resource management skills by removing invasive weeds and plants from Jasper Park in the Pleasant Hill area. For 24 hours, they’ll be attacking and removing things like ivy, scotch broom, and blackberry bushes. It’s something they do once a year.
“As a charter school, sometimes students need something different than what they can get in the large comprehensive schools,” said Jay Breslow, the principal of Twin Rivers Charter School. “And so to be able to create something that's smaller, something where students names are known, where they can get outside where we can put tools in their hands.”
Students’ service work is contracted through the Bureau of Land Management, Oregon State Parks and others, giving them real-world experience. Students like Dax Pinnock said that even though it’s cold and rainy, they’ll remember these trips for the camaraderie, the memories, and the work ethic they develop.
"Seeing this place become much better than what it is, as you can see behind me, there's so many invasive English ivy and it would be very good to see this place look pretty again,” Pinnock said.