Chick-Fil-A comes closer to opening Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Popular fast food chain Chick-Fil-A has begun planning operations for a location in Springfield.
This has huge implications for another fast-food chain with an appetite for the same property. The popular burger franchise Inn-N-Out was previously also in the running for the location, but eventually lost interest giving Chick-Fil-A priority.
Right now, the city and Chick-Fil-A are in the early planning phase where the city is drafting up a blueprint for the restaurant. Senior Planner for the city of Springfield Tom Sievers said that if Chick-Fil-A agrees with the proposed plans, then it would signify the start to the construction process.
"They will address any comments or conditions that we've provided, update the plans and then send it back for a final site plan,” Sievers said. “If everything looks good, it gets our final stamp, and then they can go off and apply for building permits."
Chick-Fil-A has a well-documented history of bringing in long lines of cars that the city of Springfield is already planning for with a focus on getting customers in and out. City of Springfield Transportation Planning Engineer Michael Liedler said he is well aware how big of a task it is to bring a business-like Chick-Fil-A into this area of Springfield. He said he's confident that the site plan and city can handle the influx in traffic.
“The site plan that they put together has multiple drive-through lanes and a very significant queuing storage to it all the way back around, but we will continue to monitor that," Liedler said. "It also has connections to the adjoining properties that provide some circulation to get back to a signal to provide a let-out at that location."
Liedler added that they will also be modifying the newly-installed pedestrian island to better accommodate traffic heading into the Chick-Fil-A parking lot and added that for the duration of the grand opening and the following months, police will be monitoring the traffic flow.
Austin Salyers and Debbie Lemhouse both are local residents who share in the same support for bringing the restaurant chain into the Springfield market.
"I’m excited to see Chick-Fil-A coming in, I think that will be great for us,” Lemhouse said.
“I think any place that people can get jobs is really good for the economy and for people to pay bills," Saylers said.
But with supporters come some who said the already-troubled traffic will become even more problematic. Darren Mills says the amount of traffic has increased since he first moved to the area in 1996.
“The amount of traffic that we have since when I got here in '96 to now is like threefold,” Mills said. "Between noon and 6:30 this area becomes highly congested - we put any kind of restaurant in there, traffic trying to come off, it's going to be a nightmare."
Residents won't have to wait very long. It's estimated the Chick-Fil-A will be fully operational in the next six to eight months.