Child Abuse Awareness Month recognized by Kids First pinwheel event

EUGENE, Ore. – Kids First, Lane County’s sole child advocacy center, recognized April as Child Abuse Awareness Month with a special event on Tuesday.
Guests were invited to place a pinwheel in the ground in front of their offices on April 4 in recognition of the month-long awareness campaign. Guests were asked to wear blue for the event.
Kids First helps children who are victims of sex abuse, physical abuse, neglect or are witnesses to violence, event organizers said. The center helps reduce trauma experienced by children and also provides abuse prevention tips.
In 2022, Kids First served 800 children in Lane County, and representatives said that many cases of abuse can be linked to social media.
According to the Pew Research Center, 82% of teens post their birthday on social media, and 71% post their school name and the town where they live. The data also said 53% of teens post their email address, and one in five teens will provide their cell phone number.
These statistics reflect the importance of parents talking with their children about inappropriate questions and language. Parents should also tell their children to let them know immediately if someone asks for pictures, personal information or anything else that makes them feel uncomfortable.
More information on Kids First can be found online.