Child dies in Highway 58 crash, four others taken to hospital

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 5 to 8 ft at 9 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Child dies in Highway 58 crash, four others taken to hospital

  • Updated
Police lights

HIGHWAY 58, Ore. -- A 5-year-old girl is dead and at least three others are injured after a crash on Highway 58 near milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge Sunday evening, according to officials.

Oregon State Police said said the crash happened at about 6:09 p.m. on November 20. According to OSP, a westbound Honda operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle, 26, of Portland, crossed into the opposite lane for unknown reasons and collided with a Toyota Rav 4, operated by Debra Diane Baker, 66, of Sunriver. Troopers said the Toyota caught fire, and was fully engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed.

Officials said Baker and her passenger, John Baker, 67, also of Sunriver, were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Gonzalez Riddle and her passengers, Geavony Amor Ferreira, 23, also of Portland, and a 3-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital with injuries. Troopers also said that a 5-year-old girl in Gonzalez Riddle's car suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 58 was closed late Sunday night through early Monday morning. OSP say they are conducting an investigation into the crash, and have promised more updates as more information comes to light. Drugs and alcohol may have been a been a factor in the incident, according to reports.

