Child dies in Highway 58 crash, four others taken to hospital

HIGHWAY 58, Ore. -- A 5-year-old girl is dead and at least three others are injured after a crash on Highway 58 near milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge Sunday evening, according to officials.
Oregon State Police said said the crash happened at about 6:09 p.m. on November 20. According to OSP, a westbound Honda operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle, 26, of Portland, crossed into the opposite lane for unknown reasons and collided with a Toyota Rav 4, operated by Debra Diane Baker, 66, of Sunriver. Troopers said the Toyota caught fire, and was fully engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed.
Officials said Baker and her passenger, John Baker, 67, also of Sunriver, were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Gonzalez Riddle and her passengers, Geavony Amor Ferreira, 23, also of Portland, and a 3-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital with injuries. Troopers also said that a 5-year-old girl in Gonzalez Riddle's car suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Highway 58 was closed late Sunday night through early Monday morning. OSP say they are conducting an investigation into the crash, and have promised more updates as more information comes to light. Drugs and alcohol may have been a been a factor in the incident, according to reports.