Child dies in Highway 58 crash, three others taken to hospital

HIGHWAY 58, Ore. -- A 5-year-old girl is dead and at least three others are injured after a crash on Highway 58 near milepost 61, about 16 miles east of McCredie Springs Sunday evening, according to officials.
One person was flown to the hospital, officials said. Two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Highway 58 was closed late Sunday night through early Monday morning. But it has since reopened, according to Tripcheck.
Drugs and alcohol may have been a been a factor, according to reports.