Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 ft at 17 seconds and southwest winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Child dies in Highway 58 crash, three others taken to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

HIGHWAY 58, Ore. -- A 5-year-old girl is dead and at least three others are injured after a crash on Highway 58 near milepost 61, about 16 miles east of McCredie Springs Sunday evening, according to officials.

One person was flown to the hospital, officials said. Two others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Highway 58 was closed late Sunday night through early Monday morning. But it has since reopened, according to Tripcheck.

Drugs and alcohol may have been a been a factor, according to reports.

