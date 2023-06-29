Child survives two-car, head-on crash that killed both drivers, OSP says

FLORENCE, Ore. – State police officials said a child survived a two-car, head-on crash that killed both drivers on Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 12:10 p.m. on June 28 at milepost 208 on Highway 101, authorities said. OSP said that Raymond Louis Eby, Jr., 35, of Molalla, was traveling southbound in a GMC Sonoma when he crossed for unknown reasons into the oncoming northbound lane and hit head-on a northbound Toyota RAV4 driven by Shawna Michelle Coolidge, 51, of Florence.
The Sonoma rolled over and came to an uncontrolled rest on its roof blocking the northbound lane, while the Toyota left the roadway and came to an uncontrolled rest down a small embankment next to the northbound lanes, authorities said.
OSP said Eby, Jr., and Coolidge were both declared deceased at the scene.
A three-year-old child in the Toyota was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was later transferred to PeaceHealth’s RiverBend hospital in Springfield, police said.
Authorities said that the highway was affected for about an hour as police investigated the crash scene.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Mast Brother’s Towing, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and a OSP HWR/Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplain assisted OSP at the scene.