Children injured in DUII crash, Eugene police say

January 2 2023 single vehicle crash
Courtesy: Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two children are being treated for injuries after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon, Eugene Police Department said.

According to EPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 3:33 p.m. on January 2 at an off-ramp from the Ferry Street Bridge. EPD said the driver, identified as Cassandra Lee Foster, 44, lost control of the vehicle and ran through signs and bushes before crashing into a utility pole. Police said two children who were passengers in the car suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

EPD said Foster was charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. EPD said their Major Collision Investigation team responded to investigate the incident.

