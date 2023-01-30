 Skip to main content
Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone.

It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.

For those individuals who were particularly difficult, or for those who were truly special, a donor can send a personalized video of their chosen treat being fed to an animal. Chintimini Wildlife Center will be holding the fundraiser until February 13.

