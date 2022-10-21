 Skip to main content
Chintimini Wildlife Center sees drop in donations, asks community for support

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center in Corvallis may be forced to limit its services due to a 90% decrease in donations compared to 2021. The wildlife rehabilitation center is reportedly the only remaining, all-species center in the Willamette Valley between Salem and Eugene.

"We are fully funded by donations and private funders, so what that looks like is we don't have government assistance," said executive director Catherine Mendez.

According to Mendez, the funding is crucial to keeping the center up and running at its current capacity. She said they serve about 2,000 animals every year. After the closure of another wildlife rehabilitation center in Salem, Mendez said she expects the number of animals they serve to increase.

"All the rehabilitation, that's all free care. That costs the public nothing," Mendez said. "Without that necessary funding, as a nonprofit, we won't be able to continue to serve the community in the same capacity."

As demand grows and time passes, Mendez said there are capital improvements that need to be made. She said the hospital building has been around for about two decades. The building has undergone some wear and tear, and Mendez said the long-term plan is to get a new building.

"We'd eventually like to have a brand new hospital, something that we are able to expand," Mendez said. "In the summer of 2021, we were filled to capacity, so we were completely limited on accepting."

In the meantime, Mendez said they would need a new modular home to continue offering services while the new hospital was being built.

Funding also would be used to expand the center's educational programs. Currently, a wide variety of programming is offered.

"We currently have correctional facility visits, assisted living home visits," Mendez said. "We work with all the second grade classrooms in all of Benton County."

According to the center's education curator, Bree Hinricher, these programs serve an important purpose.

"Wildlife education is how we're going to make sure that our Earth is there for future generations," Hinricher said.

Additionally, Mendez said staff at Chintimini Wildlife Center are hoping to transform a section of their 9-acre plot of land into a nature center.

"We have so many ideas of making this eventually an open nature center with the community that can come on site, walk our nine acres of trail, have pollinator gardens here and really have it be a retreat nature center," Mendez said.

Information about how to donate to the Chintimini Wildlife Center is available here.

