Chintimini Wildlife Center to host Born to Be Wild Baby Shower fundraiser

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Proceeds raised by a fundraiser event at a Corvallis wildlife center this Saturday will support the treatment of wildlife babies, organizers said.
Chintimini Wildlife Center’s Born to Be Wild Baby Shower, set for April 8 from noon to 2 p.m., is free to the public, but the fundraiser’s organizers said donations are welcomed and encouraged.
“Your support makes a monumental difference for our smallest and most vulnerable wildlife patients,” said Catherine Mendez, Chintimini Wildlife Center’s executive director. “Every single donation will ensure each animal who needs our lifesaving care receives the appropriate shelter, enrichment, and medical care they need to be released back to the wild.”
Those in attendance will have a chance to meet the center’s ambassador animals, which Mendez said includes a Peregrine Falcon and an American Kestrel. A Q&A session with rehab staff will be also be held, Mendez said.
The wildlife birthing season is the most expensive for the center due to the increase in patients that stems from habitat loss and human-wildlife conflicts, Mendez said. For this reason, the center’s hoping to purchase two 10-by-10-foot or 12-by-12-foot wooden sheds to serve as recovery barns, she said.
Mendez said one barn would be used for baby birds too young to survive on their own and the second would be used to quarantine such predatory mammals as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bobcats.
“For a wild patient who doesn’t understand that we’re there to help, a quiet, isolated location is crucial for their recovery,” Mendez said. “Each barn would contain incubators and heating pads, and each animal is set up specifically in an environment best suited for their recovery.”
The center expects to care for baby squirrels, hummingbirds, owls, hawks and chipmunks in the weeks and months to come, Mendez said.
Supporters are encouraged to bring gifts in support of the center, and a gift registry of needed items can be found online.