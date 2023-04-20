Chintimini Wildlife Center to offer free Earth Day tours

CORVALLIS, Ore. – For fans of feathered avian creatures, the Chintimini Wildlife Center will provide free guided tours this Saturday in honor of Earth Day, according to center officials.
Organizers said visitors can enjoy a unique opportunity to learn about wildlife by seeing a variety of live birds of prey, including owls, hawks, and eagles. From what a bald eagle sounds like to how much food an eagle eats in one day, wildlife fans can enjoy a unique educational opportunity at no charge, center officials said.
“Earth Day allows us to reconnect with nature and to recognize the importance of caring for our planet,” said Catherine Mendez, executive director of Chintimini Wildlife Center. “We are fortunate to live in a region with significant biodiversity. Our mission is to educate the public on the many ways we can help protect our environment and our wildlife neighbors who we share this space with.”
Those interested must pre-register due to a limitation of 25 participants per tour, organizers said.
Chintimini representatives said the event is free to the public, but donations are appreciated in support of the center’s programs that support animals both big and small.
For more information on how to pre-register or a tour, visit their website.