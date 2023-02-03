 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 10 seconds
and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 14
to 19 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, until 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees

  • Updated
  • 0
Tree stumps

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city.

Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.

Church and city officials began discussing what it would cost to reimburse the city for the trees, and what it would take to replace them. Officials said a third-party appraiser is currently working to determine the value of the trees removed so the city can be reimbursed. Church and city representatives both said chopping down the trees was a terrible mistake and a miscommunication, and voiced a commitment to righting the wrong.

“I think this situation outlines how important it is for people to, if they don't know if a tree is theirs, is a private tree or a public tree, but is in the right of way, close to the edge of the street, rather a business or a residential person to call the city and verify if it is or isn't,” said Spencer Crawford, the Urban Forestry Supervisor for the city of Eugene.

