Churches and community organizations are providing a warm place to stay overnight

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Beds for Freezing Nights, a non-profit organization, works with churches in the Cottage Grove area to help out those struggling to find a warm place to stay at night.
Their efforts first started in 2009. Ever since then, they have tried to provide shelter for people without a place to go. First Presbyterian Church is even offering a place for animals where pets are given a crate for the night.
Reverend Karen Hill from First Presbyterian Church says they are a source of comfort for people. "A lot of unhoused people won't come in from the cold if they can't bring their pets."
Housing is as big of an issue in Cottage Grove as it is anywhere else. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local government took over the role of hosting shelters. Now, with COVID cases decreasing, churches and organizations like Beds for Freezing Nights are stepping up once again. Another church also helping out is Trinity Lutheran Church, who serves take-out meals for struggling individuals. They say the help of the community is invaluable.
Pastor James Markus, from Trinity Lutheran Church, said "We modeled what we were doing based on the Egan Warming Center in Eugene"
Churches and non-profits are always looking for assistance. But Reverend Karen Hill from First Presbyterian Church knows volunteering is no easy task.
"It's hard, it's hard to recruit volunteers," Rev. Hill said. "A lot of people want really strong opinions and they want to help unhoused people. But to actually show up, and stay overnight, and supervise, it's hard."
While many people can be sheltered and taken care of, there is one group who is finding it difficult. Minors are not allowed inside Beds for Freezing Nights's warming center. It all comes down to insurance: officials said the liability of having minors, specifically unaccompanied minors, at these sites would make their insurance premiums skyrocket. Because there are difficulties housing minors, many are referred to other locations. Church leaders say many minors are referred to sites in Eugene.
One of those is the Egan Warming Center's location at First United Methodist Church at 1376 Olive St. in Eugene.