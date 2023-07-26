City Club of Eugene hosts event to End Homelessness in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – The City Club of Eugene is hosting an event called Ending Homelessness in Eugene: All Hands on Deck. It is open to the public to come and discuss possible solutions to the homelessness crisis facing the city.

Brittany Quick-Warner is the president and CEO of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce. She will share her perspective on the homelessness issue at the event.

"Well I'm excited to be a speaker at this week's city club program,” she said. “The City Club of Eugene is an organization that really helps promote civic engagement and helping the community understand issues that are relevant and matter in our area."

Karen Saxe with DevNW is also going to speak at the event. She said the event will give people the chance to discuss where things stand now and how they can get better.

"Friday will be an opportunity for a handful of folks who are working in the field and are part of the business community and supporting this work to really get together and share work that we've done and where we see ourselves going in the future to make sure that, like I said, homelessness is rare, brief, and nonrecurring,” she said.

Everyone who cares to take part is welcome.

"It's free and open to the community, and we're going to be talking about our homeless crisis,” Quick-Warner said. “So we're excited to share some of the information that we've gathered over the last few years and dive into an issue that we know is really important to our community."

Now that they have that information, Quick-Warner is excited to take action with it.

"We're grateful that the City Club is giving us an opportunity to share that research, share that information,” she said. “We're going to be a part of a panel, and there's a handful of things that we're excited to talk a little bit about. Over the last couple years we have not only been helping to educate the business community on this really complex crisis, but we've been building up a coalition of community members."

While the event is for anyone who wants to join the discussion, businesses have been having that conversation for a while already with the help of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce. They have formed a task force, and business owners like Ethan Clevenger have seen enough.

"My business is in Downtown Eugene, and that was pretty intentional,” he said. “A lot of folks have kind of given up on Downtown Eugene. Business owners that don't want to open up down here, people that don't want to shop down here. Economically, that's not how a city functions."

Quick-Warner said involving businesses is essential to restoring downtown and ending homelessness.

"Bringing new people to the table, new resources, new ideas, that's how we're going to try to tackle this in a different way,” she said. “And we do think it's important to have businesses at the table. Not only are they providing to the overall wellbeing of the community, but they have really innovative ideas. They have different ways of approaching problems than maybe government and nonprofit do."

The goal for Quick-Warner and the Chamber of Commerce is to bring a couple hundred community members together in the fall to create a set agenda and commit to a shared plan for how they can address homelessness in Eugene together. Quick-Warner said she is encouraged by how many people are motivated to work on this problem.

"It's been incredible to see how many folks are willing to step up, who are interested in rolling their sleeves up and getting their hands dirty, to really serve the unhoused individuals in our community,” she said.

Saxe said she is not just excited, she thinks community involvement is necessary.

"I think it's incredibly important I think that we are all neighbors, we're all part of the same community,” she said. “And so what we know to be true is local voices matter. So having people engage in conversations about solutions, engage in conversations about what we want our community to be, how we want to make sure we treat our neighbors and folks here is really critically important."

Quick-Warner said it has been great to see how the government has taken charge in trying to find a solution. But what is key is members of the community stepping up themselves.

"We've been building this coalition to really come together and to formalize in a way to say, look, we know this issue is bigger than what our government or nonprofits can take care of themselves,” she said. “We have to have an entire community behind solving this crisis. And that's what this coalition is about, and that's what we're going to talk about on Friday."

The event is happening at noon on July 28 in the Maple Room Inn at the Fifth Street Market in Eugene.