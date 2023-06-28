City, EWEB finalize building purchase for city hall

EUGENE, Ore. – The City of Eugene has completed its purchase of the former Eugene Water & Electric Board headquarters building, according to city and EWEB officials.

EWEB officials said that the city officially received keys to the site, located at 500 E. 4th Ave., and signed closing documents on the property acquisition on June 27, after several months of working toward acquiring the property that will be the location of Eugene’s new city hall.

“This is an exciting day and step for Eugene!” said Sarah Medary, Eugene’s city manager. “After more than a decade without a city hall, it feels very good to say that we’ve finalized this purchase in a location that builds on our great history and relationship with EWEB, connects our downtown to the Willamette River and uses city funds responsibly.”

City officials said that several central services offices, including the city manager’s office, will relocate to the new location first. While a complete timeline and list of offices has not been finalized, the new city hall offices are expected to be open to the public by early 2024, the city said.

EWEB will maintain about 1,000 square feet of shared public-facing space where customers can make appointments as needed with the utility company, officials said.

“We’re glad that the City of Eugene is buying EWEB’s former riverfront headquarters site to maintain this location as a space for the community,” said EWEB General Manager Frank Lawson. “EWEB and the City have always had a positive and productive relationship, and we’re grateful to staff in both organizations for all the work they’ve done to make this sale happen. In short, selling the site to the City aligned with EWEB’s core values and serves our customers well.”

The city voted to purchase the 4.4-acre property, which included two buildings and parking lots, for $12 million at a special meeting held on January 30, 2023, EWEB officials said.