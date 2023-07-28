City of Albany facing environmental fine for sewage spills

ALBANY, Ore. – After incidents in April where thousands of gallons of raw sewage spilled into lakes and waterways in Albany, the city is now facing a fine of $3,900 from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

According to a notice issued by the DEQ that was received by the City of Albany on June 29, the city violated parts of its wastewater license in several incidents dating back as far as March 2017. Also mentioned in the notice is an incident on April 19, 2023, where about 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled out of manholes around Bowman Park and into the Willamette River. The DEQ ordered the City of Albany to pay a total civil penalty of $3,900 for these violations.

According to Albany officials, the April 19 spill was the result of a power outage that temporarily shut down the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility. Public works crews and Pacific Power worked together on clean up efforts to minimize the spill’s impacts, and the city advised the public to stay away from the Willamette River until the spill was fully cleaned up. As the Albany Democrat-Herald reported, the city appealed the DEQ’s fine on July 19, saying they took measures to avoid exceeding the DEQ’s limits during spills.

The City of Coquille was also issued an $8,044 fine by the DEQ for similar environmental violations. The notice, received by Coquille officials on June 5, alleges that the city discharged more pollution that was allowed by their wastewater permit and failed to conduct the proper monitoring of wastewater.