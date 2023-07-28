 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

City of Albany facing environmental fine for sewage spills

  • Updated
  • 0
Signs warning of high water

Signs warning of high water near the contaminated river. 

ALBANY, Ore. – After incidents in April where thousands of gallons of raw sewage spilled into lakes and waterways in Albany, the city is now facing a fine of $3,900 from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

According to a notice issued by the DEQ that was received by the City of Albany on June 29, the city violated parts of its wastewater license in several incidents dating back as far as March 2017. Also mentioned in the notice is an incident on April 19, 2023, where about 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled out of manholes around Bowman Park and into the Willamette River. The DEQ ordered the City of Albany to pay a total civil penalty of $3,900 for these violations.

According to Albany officials, the April 19 spill was the result of a power outage that temporarily shut down the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility. Public works crews and Pacific Power worked together on clean up efforts to minimize the spill’s impacts, and the city advised the public to stay away from the Willamette River until the spill was fully cleaned up. As the Albany Democrat-Herald reported, the city appealed the DEQ’s fine on July 19, saying they took measures to avoid exceeding the DEQ’s limits during spills.

The City of Coquille was also issued an $8,044 fine by the DEQ for similar environmental violations. The notice, received by Coquille officials on June 5, alleges that the city discharged more pollution that was allowed by their wastewater permit and failed to conduct the proper monitoring of wastewater.

