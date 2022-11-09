City of Coburg to elect new mayor with write-in campaign

COBURG, Ore. -- The city of Coburg has been without a mayor since just before the election, as the previous mayor, Ray Smith, passed away after a battle with cancer on October 27.

During his tenure in office, the late mayor Smith was praised by colleagues in towns across the local area. Mayor Smith passed away too close to the election for him to be on the ballot in Coburg, so the city is accepting write-in candidates to fill the mayor’s chair. Coburg voters had to physically write the name of their chosen candidate on their ballots, as there were no other candidates on the ballot.

If mayor Smith was still in office, his tenure would have ended on December 31. Coburg ballots were handed over to Lane County elections officials on November 8, and they have until December 5 to certify the election results. After certification, a winner will be declared for the position.

“Once those votes are tallied Lane County will make us aware,” said Anne Heath, the city administrator of Coburg. “And then we will make sure that the candidate meets the requirements as the mayor in Coburg, and if they would accept the position, they will be elected mayor in Coburg."

There is no electoral threshold a candidate has to pass in order to win. The person with the most votes will be elected mayor. If no clear winner is declared in the election, the job of selecting the mayor of Coburg will fall to the city council.

"The City Council will announce a vacant position in the mayor," Heath said. "It will accept applications and they will make a decision based on an interview process and appoint a mayor."

To be mayor of Coburg, a candidate has to have lived in the city for at least 12 months and be a registered voter. If it comes to the City Council appointing a new mayor, officials say it could take some time. In the interim, the mayor's duties would be filled by the City Council President.