City of Corvallis, Benton County given $1 million to combat homelessness

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The city of Corvallis and Benton County have been jointly awarded $1 million through an Oregon House of Representatives bill to support a coordinated response to homelessness in the area.
House Bill 4123, which went into effect in March, requires the state of Oregon to provide grant money to certain coordinated homeless response systems. Officials with Benton County say the county and Corvallis have already laid the groundwork for a program that meets the bill’s criteria, and have pursued the pilot funding to support existing homelessness response operations.
Officials say the county and the city plan to use the state funding to support existing programs, help increase capacity among providers for the homeless, and help implement a sheltering system. Officials add Benton County and Corvallis are currently in the early planning and analysis phases of implementing the bill, but are speaking with community partners about their homelessness response. The county and city are also talking with other grant recipients to share notes and create the best possible response to the homelessness issue, according to county officials.
Benton County says shelter bed capacity in the county has increased by about 44% in the past year. They also say that a joint advisory board has been guiding planning and a 5-year strategic plan to support existing work should be adopted by July of 2023.