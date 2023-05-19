City of Corvallis to resurface, update busy road

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A heavily-trafficked but exceedingly aged street in Corvallis is set to finally get some upgrades to bring it into the modern era.
Contractors hired by the City of Corvallis have already begun construction operations on Circle Boulevard between Highway 99 and the city limits just before Highway 20. The project is expected to be finished in October 2023, and will include a host of improvements for the roadway.
On the most heavily-trafficked part of the road, between Highway 99 and the railroad tracks just before Conser Street, work will focus on adding amenities for bicyclists and pedestrians. Those improvements will include buffered bike lanes, an extended curb on Belvue Street, bike ramps, and a refuge in the center lane near Jack London Street for pedestrians. The whole stretch of road will see new asphalt surfacing, replacing the old concrete slab construction that has been present for more than 40 years.
More information as well as weekly updates on the project will be available on the City of Corvallis’ website.