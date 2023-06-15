City of Eugene approves ordinance for downtown urban renewal plan amendment

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene’s city council approved an ordinance on Monday that opens up $50 million in urban renewal funds to a variety of projects, including the creation of more downtown housing, city officials said.
Eugene city officials said that the amendment, approved during their June 12 council meeting, makes the three project areas of housing, right-of-way improvements, and emerging downtown Eugene projects eligible for urban renewal funds. Staff will return in the fall with incentive program proposals, with new downtown housing creation as the priority for most of the funding, the city said.
The city said they established the three project areas as priorities in the fall of 2022, held a hearing last month, and sought feedback on the amendment from overlapping tax districts.
Urban renewal funding is used to make improvements in specific areas of a city by reinvesting the increase in the area’s property taxes back into the district, Eugene officials said. The city also said that urban renewal funds serve as a funding source without the creation of a new tax.
Several downtown projects have received urban renewal funding support, including the Farmer’s Market Pavilion and Plaza, the Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene Public Library, Lane County College’s downtown campus, and Lane Transit District’s downtown Eugene station, the city said.
More information on the urban renewal program can be found online.