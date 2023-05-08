City of Eugene developing key park improvement projects funded by 2018 bond measure

EUGENE, Ore. – Work crews with the City of Eugene are developing key projects funded by a 2018 parks and recreation bond measure, city officials said.
Among these is Striker Field Park, which has been under construction since last summer. Work is nearly completed and should be open this summer. Crews are finishing work on the playground as well as completing irrigation and paving work, with hopes of opening it in July.
The park will have basketball courts, pickleball courts, a restroom, some open fields and new trees.
Several other projects are in the planning stages, while projects currently underway include several new trails and renovations of neighborhood parks. Work will ramp up on these projects as the weather dries out.
“When you have outdoor spaces like this, kids get out, adults get out, grandparents get out, you know, everybody gets out, they get fresh air, they're in nature,” said Emily Proudfoot, the principal landscape architect with the City of Eugene’s parks planning office. “And it's, it's, you know, many, many, many studies have shown over decades that being outdoors is fundamental to people's well-being, so...that's the importance of providing close-to-home parks and open spaces for folks.”
The idea is to provide park service to as many neighborhoods as possible, Proudfoot said. Workers will start putting in a new trail and bridge at Delta Ponds in June, and then start construction on Lincoln Park in July.
Other projects include Santa Clara Community Park, which will likely roll into the new year, and Martin Luther King, Jr., Park in 2024. University Park and Golden Gardens Park are also slated for renovation this summer.
“We're expanding the system and renovating the system really to provide service and, um, park service to as many neighborhoods as we can,” Proudfoot said. “We have, you know, we have underserved areas and this is definitely-Striker Field… is a new park in an area that's been a little underserved by parks in general.”
Proudfoot also thinks the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of having accessible, safe, and clean parks and that park usage likely doubled during that time.