City of Eugene looking to pass an update to its Camping Ordinance Code

EUGENE, Ore -- There has been a proposal to change the City of Eugene's camping ordinance.
Under the current Eugene City Code, all camping on public property is forbidden. The proposed update will have a direct impact on the homeless community in Eugene. This update would specify exactly where camping is prohibited in the city. Officials like Kelly McIver said the city came up with this proposal after looking at risks to public health, safety, and accessibility.
"Anything that is obviously in roadways, very near to roadways, on sidewalks any of the access points for people to get into buildings to use public spaces," he said. "Needing to make sure that there is a required amount of width on any public pathways so that people with disabilities can have their legally protected access rights."
This update to the city code would specifically state areas on public property where people will not be able to camp. For example, camping on or near roads and on the sidewalk near the door of a building would be prohibited under the updated ordinance. The city also wants to make it clear that they are not encouraging camping in Eugene. They would much prefer for homeless people to go to specifically designated areas and shelters for them.
City officials said the proposal would put the city in line with a law that lawmakers passed two years ago. House Bill 3115 requires cities across the state to take into account the needs of the homeless population when regulating public property. The bill was signed by Governor Kate Brown in June of 2021, and is set to go into effect in July.
Some residents in the Eugene and Springfield area, however, aren't convinced this will have an impact on the homeless situation.
Spencer Ben, a concerned resident, said, "They roam, and they're going to do whatever they can to live. And the amount of control that we have as a society is to establish safe places for them that have facilities."
On Monday May 22 at Lane Community Campus a public forum was held at 7:30 p.m. in which residents could share their thoughts on the proposed changes. On Wednesday May 24, at 12:00 p.m., the Eugene City Council will hold a work session, discussing the proposed updates to the ordinance. Members of the public may attend via Zoom.