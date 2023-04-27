City of Eugene plans cuts to services to address budgetary shortfall

EUGENE, Ore. -- Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Eugene is making difficult decisions on how it’s going to spend its budget over the next two years to address major issues.

The City of Eugene’s budget committee has proposed a $1.5 billion budget for the city for the 2023-2025 fiscal years. The committee said the budget will help reduce a $15 million shortfall in the city’s general fund and put $5 million towards urgent community needs such as homelessness, maintenance of downtown Eugene, and responding to emergencies. Even so, city officials said it would be tricky to stretch the budget to cover every issue.

“The City is facing financial pressures that require us to reduce costs in the biennium. We used a sound financial approach that reduces, but does not eliminate, services while also making some new investments in areas of great community concern,” said City Manager Sarah Medary. “These changes contribute to a significant gap in revenues and expenses requiring cost reductions and other course corrections for the fiscal year that begins July 2023.”

According to the Eugene City Manager, when the 2023-2025 Biennial Budget was first being built, officials noticed the city’s general fund would fall about $15 million short of being able to pay for basic services such as police, fire, parks and recreation, and general government operations. To handle this gap, the current budget document calls for cuts to spending on things like funding for sister cities, the animal welfare program, and library services, among others. The budget committee also called for improvements to efficiency in the municipal court, Eugene Springfield Fire’s emergency response, and revenue generation from recreation services.

Eugene’s budgetary committee also identified several issues identified by residents as most important. By far the most pressing of these is homelessness, and the city’s budget has a plan to divert funds to attempt to address this. The city plans to commit a total of $5.5 million to beef up the city’s unhoused services by hiring more personnel to enforce parking and camping regulations, creating a dedicated crew to clean up trash, and ensuring staffing for housing support personnel. The budget also includes resources to add more stability services such as integration into the broader community from shelters and collaborations to add shelters for medically vulnerable individuals. The city also said it will put $6 million towards support for affordable housing projects to be constructed over the next two years, which will create more than 240 new housing units.

Other issues the city plans to put funding towards over the next few years include downtown maintenance, climate recovery, and alternative responses for services. The budget plans to put about $2 million towards improving downtown Eugene with measures including increased sanitation, public safety support, and mental health services. About $1 million is allocated for the city’s sustainability and climate recovery initiatives, and another $500,000 is proposed for aligning the community’s need for services with the appropriate level of response.

The city of Eugene’s budget committee met on April 26 to read the proposed budget, and more meetings are scheduled where residents can offer comment on the proposal. Those meetings are scheduled for May 10, May 17, and May 24, with a final hearing set for June 26 before the budget is finally decided on. Interested citizens can view the meetings at the city of Eugene’s website, and even more details on the proposed budget are also available on a separate site.