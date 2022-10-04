City of Eugene releases annual 'Hate and Bias Report'

EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene has released the annual numbers on hate and bias crimes in the community.

The city has been releasing these reports for a decade now.

According to the report, the highest number of hate and bias crimes were back in 2017, with 74 reports. In 2020, the numbers went down to 54. The report also highlights that in 2021, there were only 27 incidents of hate and bias crimes.

The highest rate of reports was crimes for someone's race and ethnicity.

Even with these lower numbers, Mayor Lucy Vinis said there are still some things to work on.

"The numbers are half of what they were a year ago, and so we're looking at that sort of cautiously," she said. "We as a city, looking at our city policies, we want to understand if what we're seeing year after year is if our black community is disproportionately targeted for these crimes, particularly for assaults. And we have to embrace that reality, in order to begin to say 'How do we establish a landscape in which that doesn't happen.'"

This hate and bias report comes as an investigation is now underway for an assault of a transgender woman in Eugene.

Chief Chris Skinner with the Eugene Police Department said this is why he's also cautiously optimistic about the results of the report.

"Even the numbers we're seeing are just too much," he said. "I think it's just interesting that we just stand here today, and talking about celebrating the reduction of crime, and yet EPD right now is putting all their efforts into helping and trying to identify the perpetrators of what sounds like a violent crime that occurred within the last 24 hours."

Chief Skinner also siad he wonders what the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were on these lower numbers.

"I can't help but believe that in 2021, in that calendar year of 2021, there were still some effects of this pandemic that artificially suppressed those numbers," Skinner said.

Miles Pendleton, the president of the Eugene Springfield NAACP, agrees with Vinis and Skinner; that there is still much work needed to be done to fix the community.

"The biggest thing is just really integrating ourselves into the community and understanding that we need to do continued outreach, we need to do continued trust building that we need to continue to forge those relationships so that people do trust us to share these most intimate details, in many cases, the most traumatic instance within their life," Pendleton said.

Mayor Vinis said she wants the public to know that this reporting system is critical.

"I just encourage people that if they experience a hate and bias incident or crime, if they witness one, that they take the time to report it so we know what's happening," Vinis said. "And we protect victims, so victims should understand that we're not going to expose them to some kind of retaliation. We will protect their identity, we want to know what's happened."

You can view the full 2021 Hate and Bias Report, as well as reports from previous years, here.