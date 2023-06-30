City of Lebanon modifies municipal code with overnight camping restrictions

LEBANON, Ore. –Lebanon city officials this week adopted modifications to its municipal code that provided time, place, and manner restrictions for overnight camping, city officials said.
The city said that a second public hearing held during the city’s June 28 city council meeting received public testimony on a proposal for an overnight sleeping location for unhoused individuals. City officials decided against establishing a single dedicated camping location, and instead opted to modify the city’s municipal code with time, place, and manner restrictions to existing local laws, city officials said.
Lebanon city officials said camping would be allowed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., and not allowed on public sidewalks, on landscape planter strips, or within 1,000 feet of a school or youth club. Camping would also not be allowed on, next to, or within 50 feet of any city-maintained trail or path, in bicycle or vehicle lanes, or on roundabouts, the city said. Lebanon city officials also said camping would not be allowed within 100 feet of the centerline of any active railroad.
The city said campers would be required to dismantle temporary shelters when a location is not available and shelters cannot be tied to structures or staked to the ground. Campers would also be required to clean up their garbage and debris, city officials said.
Lebanon’s city council said that the changes took effect as of June 29 under an emergency clause. Previously, the city approved year-round park hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., which will take effect as of July 1, the city said.