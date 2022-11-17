 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

City of Lowell advises residents to boil water for safety

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil water

LOWELL, Ore. -- City officials in Lowell are advising residents to boil their water for most uses while crews work on fixing a water main.

According to city officials, the city is experiencing a city-wide water outage due to a broken water main. Officials say the break happened at about 11:30 a.m. on November 17. The city says Public Works crews responded to the issue, and water service was back by about 7:17 p.m. on November 17. Updates can be found at the city of Lowell's website.

Due to the loss in pressure, Lowell officials are advising citizens to boil water before most uses. Although water services have been restored, officials still recommend to boil water until the water supply can be tested for harmful bacteria, which officials say should be done by November 21. Officials say to use bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, and giving water to pets. Officials say to bring water to a full roiling boil for one minute, let it cool, then put it in a clean container.

Tags

Recommended for you