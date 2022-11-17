City of Lowell advises residents to boil water for safety

LOWELL, Ore. -- City officials in Lowell are advising residents to boil their water for most uses while crews work on fixing a water main.
According to city officials, the city is experiencing a city-wide water outage due to a broken water main. Officials say the break happened at about 11:30 a.m. on November 17. The city says Public Works crews responded to the issue, and water service was back by about 7:17 p.m. on November 17. Updates can be found at the city of Lowell's website.
Due to the loss in pressure, Lowell officials are advising citizens to boil water before most uses. Although water services have been restored, officials still recommend to boil water until the water supply can be tested for harmful bacteria, which officials say should be done by November 21. Officials say to use bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food, mixing baby formula, making ice, and giving water to pets. Officials say to bring water to a full roiling boil for one minute, let it cool, then put it in a clean container.