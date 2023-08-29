City of Monroe declares mild water emergency

MONROE, Ore. – Due to drought conditions over the spring and summer, and a recent failure at its water plant that has since been fixed, the City of Monroe is asking its residents to cut back on how much water they use for a while.
Monroe officials on August 29 declared a stage 1 mild water emergency. They are asking residents to voluntarily water their lawns less often, limit their watering activities to 15 minutes at a time, and put off using city water to wash sidewalks, driveways, or other hard surface areas.
Monroe officials said they asking residents to limit their water use because of drought conditions combined with heavy water usage in the community. Officials said that although their water plant equipment is now operational and they have adequate water reserves, the city needs to conserve water and be able to fill its reservoir quickly in case of a fire.
The mild water emergency comes about two weeks after a moderate water emergency was declared earlier in August. City officials said then that equipment at the city’s water plant had failed, reducing its ability to produce water.