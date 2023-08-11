City of Monroe imposes mandatory water use restrictions due to drought and equipment failure

MONROE, Ore. – Monroe city officials have declared a ‘stage 2’ moderate water emergency that mandatorily restricts water usage by all residents, the city said.

City officials said the order was issued on Friday afternoon due to severe drought conditions and an equipment failure at the city’s water plant has reduced its capacity to produce enough water for the city’s residents at current levels of usage.

The city aims to reduce all water usage by 30 percent through this mandatory water use restriction, officials said. The city said the order is in effect until further notice.

Monroe city officials said that the notice limits outdoor watering to no more than 15 minutes per day between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with odd addresses watering on odd days and even addresses on even days.

It also prohibits using water to wash sidewalks, streets, driveways, and other hard surfaces, the city said. Monroe city officials also said the order bars washing vehicles using city water.

Restaurants must post drought notices and only offer drinking water upon request, and major water users, defined as those who average 100 gallons per day of water usage during the summer months for outdoor landscaping or lawn watering, as required to use no more than 50 gallons per day, city officials said.

On August 11, the city asked residents to voluntarily limit all non-essential water use due to forecasts for excessive heat beginning on Sunday, according to the City of Monroe’s Facebook page.

The city said that it has reserves, but water needs to be conserved so the reservoirs will quickly refill in the event of a fire.

Junction City is currently in the third week of a similar water emergency, with residents also asked to reduce usage by 30 percent.

For more information, contact Monroe’s City Hall at 541-847-5175. More information can also be found on their website, Facebook page, and on Instagram.