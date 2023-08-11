City of Monroe imposes mandatory water use restrictions due to drought and equipment failure

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...


* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

City of Monroe imposes mandatory water use restrictions due to drought and equipment failure

  • Updated
  • 0
Sprinkler

MONROE, Ore. – Monroe city officials have declared a ‘stage 2’ moderate water emergency that mandatorily restricts water usage by all residents, the city said.

City officials said the order was issued on Friday afternoon due to severe drought conditions and an equipment failure at the city’s water plant has reduced its capacity to produce enough water for the city’s residents at current levels of usage.

The city aims to reduce all water usage by 30 percent through this mandatory water use restriction, officials said. The city said the order is in effect until further notice.

Monroe city officials said that the notice limits outdoor watering to no more than 15 minutes per day between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with odd addresses watering on odd days and even addresses on even days.

It also prohibits using water to wash sidewalks, streets, driveways, and other hard surfaces, the city said. Monroe city officials also said the order bars washing vehicles using city water.

Restaurants must post drought notices and only offer drinking water upon request, and major water users, defined as those who average 100 gallons per day of water usage during the summer months for outdoor landscaping or lawn watering, as required to use no more than 50 gallons per day, city officials said.

On August 11, the city asked residents to voluntarily limit all non-essential water use due to forecasts for excessive heat beginning on Sunday, according to the City of Monroe’s Facebook page.

The city said that it has reserves, but water needs to be conserved so the reservoirs will quickly refill in the event of a fire.

Junction City is currently in the third week of a similar water emergency, with residents also asked to reduce usage by 30 percent.

For more information, contact Monroe’s City Hall at 541-847-5175. More information can also be found on their website, Facebook page, and on Instagram.

