City of Springfield continuing 'Path Etiquette' campaign to encourage courteous biking

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Though many consider Eugene and Springfield to be among the most bicycle-friendly places in the country, some are asking for bike riders to be a bit more polite.
The City of Springfield is continuing their ‘Path Etiquette’ campaign to ensure bicyclists treat one another with courtesy and in a safe manner on area bike paths. The campaign includes community outreach, education, media and temporary signage, according to city officials.
"When you're passing it's courteous to say 'passing', or 'on your left,’” said Kelsey Moore, a transportation options specialist for the City of Springfield. “Letting folks know you're passing by them. When you're riding a bike or another wheeled device the maximum speed with the state of Oregon is 20 miles per hour, but if you're passing other folks it's courteous to slow down to 12 miles per hour."
Tonight’s ‘Path Etiquette’ session goes until 6:30 p.m. and reviews the 20 mile-per-hour speed limit, instructions on staying to the right and warning others when passing on the left, city officials said. Safety lights and free bike repairs will also be available.
The city said another session will be held on August 30 on the Riverbank Path near the D Street entrance.
More information can be found on their website .