City of Springfield discusses municipal code changes, making street racing a misdemeanor

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Springfield’s city attorney is asking city councilors to readopt part of the city’s municipal code that address DUII and other criminal statutes.
During their first meeting following summer break, the city’s attorney, Mary Bridget Smith, said Springfield’s municipal code needs to be consistent with state law that’s declared any impairing substance, from over-the-counter medications to sniffing glue, can be part of a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Smith also sought to address street racing under this discussion, she said. Some community members want street racing to be made a misdemeanor that can be prosecuted locally.
“That was in Senate Bill 615,” Smith said. “It makes an aspect of street racing a misdemeanor that can be prosecuted in the Springfield Municipal Court, so that's why I'm bringing it to the councils attention.”
Other topics discussed during the meeting included the city’s appointee to Lane County’s air quality board and changes to administrative civil penalties.
The city’s discussion took place at their September 5 meeting where the council held their first reading of the proposed change. Smith said the city will likely adopt the proposed changes at their next regular session.