City of Springfield offering reward for reporting defective streetlights

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield’s streetlights have a problem, and the city government is offering an incentive to get the public to help them solve it.
According to Springfield city officials, many recently-installed LED streetlights have a manufacturing error. This error means the luminous coating of the lights is breaking down after the initial installation, causing the color of the streetlight to turn purple or blue. According to Springfield officials, the manufacturer has offered to provide new lights to replace the defective ones, but first they have to find them.
That’s why the City of Springfield is offering an incentive to get folks to tell them what streetlights are defective. Anyone who finds a purple streetlight and reports its location at the city’s website will be entered to win a $25 gift card for a local business.
Many of these new streetlights replaced older, dimmer lights that had burnt out. Despite the manufacturing defect that some streetlights are experiencing, the new LED fixtures are reportedly 70% more energy efficient, last longer, and will save taxpayers lots of money over the life of the lights.