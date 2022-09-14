 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

City of Springfield ramps up road repair

City of Springfield road work
Courtesy City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces.

City of Springfield public works truck

Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry seal is the most versatile and cost-effective way to preserve and protect pavement over a long period of time. The city of Springfield thanks residents for their patience while the roads are resurfaced.

Officials say this coating extends the life of the streets and reduces future repair costs. According to the city of Springfield, certain streets were selected for the new surface coating using a computer system that tracks the status of roads in the city. City officials say a program of planned maintenance saves the city, and by extension the taxpayers, money on road repair by extending the life of roadways.

