City of Springfield seeks cute canines for clean water calendar

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The City of Springfield is looking for some cute canines to cover their 2024 “Canines for Clean Water” calendar.
Dog owners can submit photos through the city’s website from now until April 7. The free calendar provides tips on keeping the city’s waterways clean and healthy. Picking up pet waste prevents bacteria and parasites from getting into storm drains and out into the Willamette and Mckenzie rivers.
The city has held the contest since 2012. To enter, dog owners must live in Springfield or Glenwood and pledge to pick up after their canine family. Entries are submitted online and the free calendars will be available in November.
According to Springfield Public Works, the contest promotes community efforts in keeping local waterways clean. Animal droppings are among the most common sources of contamination, Springfield Public Works said.
Contest details can be found here.