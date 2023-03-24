 Skip to main content
City of Springfield seeks cute canines for clean water calendar

  • Updated
  • 0
Springfield Dog Calendar mountain dog

Thor at Dorris Ranch from the Canines For Clean Water 2023 Calendar.

 Courtesy: City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The City of Springfield is looking for some cute canines to cover their 2024 “Canines for Clean Water” calendar.

Dog owners can submit photos through the city’s website from now until April 7. The free calendar provides tips on keeping the city’s waterways clean and healthy. Picking up pet waste prevents bacteria and parasites from getting into storm drains and out into the Willamette and Mckenzie rivers.

Springfield Calendar Dog boxer

Charlotte at Springfield’s Ruff Park from the Canines For Clean Water 2023 Calendar.

The city has held the contest since 2012. To enter, dog owners must live in Springfield or Glenwood and pledge to pick up after their canine family. Entries are submitted online and the free calendars will be available in November.

According to Springfield Public Works, the contest promotes community efforts in keeping local waterways clean. Animal droppings are among the most common sources of contamination, Springfield Public Works said.

Springfield Calendar Dog golden retriever

Nala at Mt. Pisgah from the Canines For Clean Water 2023 Calendar.

Contest details can be found here

