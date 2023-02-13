City officials prepare for winter weather on the horizon

Eugene, Ore. -- With a round of winter weather on the way for Western Oregon, one local hardware store said it’s a good idea for homeowners to check up on their winterization efforts they made at the start of the season.
Classic winter staples like outdoor faucet protectors, pipe covers and door seals lined aisles at the Eugene True Value store Monday afternoon.
Assistant manager Doug White said homeowners might want to look for deicer, snow shovels and even gravel to help with snow, slush or ice.
He said even though we have already gone through a few months of winter, it is a good idea to check up on any work done at the start of the season.
“You might check to make sure that your faucet covers are still in place – the critters like to grab these and run off with them, or they get blown off in the wind or the kids might run and get them – go around make sure those are all still installed,” White said. “Also, check any outdoor plumbing, make sure it's all been drained out – that's the number one way we see frozen pipes, is plumbing that's got water in it. Same thing with garden hoses.”
White also said homeowners should check on any insulation of outdoor pipes. He said people come in to his store all throughout the season looking to winterize their homes and that anyone who is looking for help should stop by.
City crews will monitor the weather through Monday evening into Tuesday morning and use those observations to determine how to respond to keep commuters safe.
Eric Johnson, surface operations manager with Eugene Public works said he and his team were mainly anticipating slush – but conditions closer to the valley floor can be different from those in the south hills.
He said the city's deicers, sanders and snow plows are prepped and ready to be rolled out however they need to be. It is his team that is working Monday night, Johnson said, who would be critical to handling the city’s road response.
“We've got a night crew that works tonight that'll be monitoring and going out if needed to apply deicer, sand, plow if we have to,” he said.
Johnson said slush can be hard to handle in small amounts, but can be plowed like snow if it gets think enough. But if it is left out and allowed to re-freeze, he said, it can cause problems.
Johnson said everyone in the community has a responsibility for keeping the roads clear and safe for cars, pedestrians and all other commuters. Drivers should give themselves extra time to get where they need to go, know the road conditions before heading out and be mindful of how they brake, he said.
Homeowners also have some work to do, Johnson said.
“Property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks in front of their homes,” he said.
He also said people should be mindful that the storm could lead into more icy weather beyond Monday.