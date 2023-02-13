City officials prepare for winter weather on the horizon

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to
1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary considerably
below 1000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch
of snow accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will
produce localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more,
especially for elevations above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 15 seconds
and northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16
to 21 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST Tuesday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

City officials prepare for winter weather on the horizon

  • Updated
  • 0

With a hit of winter weather on the horizon, the city of Eugene is monitoring weather conditions and has equipment on standby to treat the roads.

Eugene, Ore. -- With a round of winter weather on the way for Western Oregon, one local hardware store said it’s a good idea for homeowners to check up on their winterization efforts they made at the start of the season.

Classic winter staples like outdoor faucet protectors, pipe covers and door seals lined aisles at the Eugene True Value store Monday afternoon.

True Value faucet covers

A rack of outdoor faucet covers inside the Eugene True Value store.

Assistant manager Doug White said homeowners might want to look for deicer, snow shovels and even gravel to help with snow, slush or ice.

He said even though we have already gone through a few months of winter, it is a good idea to check up on any work done at the start of the season.

“You might check to make sure that your faucet covers are still in place – the critters like to grab these and run off with them, or they get blown off in the wind or the kids might run and get them – go around make sure those are all still installed,” White said. “Also, check any outdoor plumbing, make sure it's all been drained out – that's the number one way we see frozen pipes, is plumbing that's got water in it. Same thing with garden hoses.”

White also said homeowners should check on any insulation of outdoor pipes. He said people come in to his store all throughout the season looking to winterize their homes and that anyone who is looking for help should stop by.

City crews will monitor the weather through Monday evening into Tuesday morning and use those observations to determine how to respond to keep commuters safe.

Eric Johnson, surface operations manager with Eugene Public works said he and his team were mainly anticipating slush – but conditions closer to the valley floor can be different from those in the south hills.

Eugene snow plow

A city of Eugene snow plow sits in a city truck yard.

He said the city's deicers, sanders and snow plows are prepped and ready to be rolled out however they need to be. It is his team that is working Monday night, Johnson said, who would be critical to handling the city’s road response.

“We've got a night crew that works tonight that'll be monitoring and going out if needed to apply deicer, sand, plow if we have to,” he said.

Johnson said slush can be hard to handle in small amounts, but can be plowed like snow if it gets think enough. But if it is left out and allowed to re-freeze, he said, it can cause problems.

Johnson said everyone in the community has a responsibility for keeping the roads clear and safe for cars, pedestrians and all other commuters. Drivers should give themselves extra time to get where they need to go, know the road conditions before heading out and be mindful of how they brake, he said.

Homeowners also have some work to do, Johnson said.

“Property owners are responsible for maintaining the sidewalks in front of their homes,” he said.

He also said people should be mindful that the storm could lead into more icy weather beyond Monday.

