City officials seeking public input on proposed Echo Hollow Road safety improvements

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene city officials said they are seeking public input on proposed safety-related changes to the Echo Hollow Road corridor.
Area concerns include pedestrian safety due to the presence of multiple schools and a public swimming pool, the city said. City officials said that the Safe Routes to School Program for the Bethel area has identified Echo Hollow Road as area in need to safety improvements for school children and their families. The group has pursued a grant funding to explore safety improvements for all road users in the area, the city said.
Eugene city officials said that problem areas identified as the corridor exists presently include narrow sidewalks, infrequent crosswalks for pedestrians, and narrow bicycle lanes. An interim redesign of Echo Hollow Road would include moving the bicycle lanes to one side of the road with a designated painted lane and more pedestrian crosswalks, the city said. City officials said that vehicle lanes would also be narrowed to slow down traffic.
The recommended design developed for Echo Hollow Road include a concrete barrier for the designated bicycle lane, wider sidewalks, flashing traffic signals for pedestrians in crosswalks, and a landscaped median between traffic lanes, the city said.
More information on the project can be found on the City of Eugene’s website. Comments can be emailed to Reed Dunbar, the city's senior transportation planner by September 27.