City Park in Philomath getting updated restrooms

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Coming this fall, the City Park in Philomath will be getting a new restroom facility.
The project is estimated to be completed in October and will be repositioned to face the playground. The new facility will have ADA compliant restrooms and drinking fountains along with more room for storage supplies. Philomath city officials say the new facility will be a prefabricated structure to be put in place by crane in October.
The old restrooms are being demolished. Portable restrooms will be available during construction until the project is complete.