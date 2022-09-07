 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND
667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local
wind gusts to 50 mph in the Cascades, generally across crest and
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

City Park in Philomath getting updated restrooms

  • Updated
  • 0
Old restrooms at Philomath City Park being demolished

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- Coming this fall, the City Park in Philomath will be getting a new restroom facility.

The project is estimated to be completed in October and will be repositioned to face the playground. The new facility will have ADA compliant restrooms and drinking fountains along with more room for storage supplies. Philomath city officials say the new facility will be a prefabricated structure to be put in place by crane in October.

The old restrooms are being demolished. Portable restrooms will be available during construction until the project is complete.

