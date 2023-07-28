 Skip to main content
City reopens Moon Mountain Park to public access

Moon Mountain Park

EUGENE, Ore. – City officials announced on Friday afternoon that Moon Mountain Park has reopened following a recovery effort following a wildfire earlier this month.

The City of Eugene Parks and Open Space department said the park is reopened as of July 28 after several weeks of assessing the park trail for tree hazards and reinstalling park boundary markers. Areas outside the official trail system have not been evaluated for safety hazards, city parks officials said.

City officials said a prairie and oak savanna that burned is expected to recover and said that the wildfire event likely helped the native habitat given that fire is a part of healthy Willamette Valley grassland ecosystems.

Burned areas are still sensitive during the recovery process and visitors should stay on the official park trail, city parks officials said. The city said that the oak trees and wildflower patches will recover if they’re not disturbed as they recover. The cause of the wildfire has not been determined, city officials said.

Parks officials said their department’s staff will host a public tour of the site in September, according to City of Eugene officials. 

