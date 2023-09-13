City, state officials to lead public tour of Moon Mountain Park

EUGENE, Ore. – City and state officials will host a tour of Moon Mountain Park on Saturday that will showcase wildfire response, emergency preparedness, and plans for the park’s recovery in the wake of a wildfire event that occurred there in early July.

Staff with the City of Eugene Parks and Open Space Department, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry will lead the tour, which will begin on the end of Weldon Lane, on September 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In early July, a grass fire broke out at Moon Mountain Park that burned more than 34 acres, the city said. City officials said that fire crews quickly responded and had it contained within a few days, and the city closed the park to public access through the end of July so crews could assess any potential safety hazards. The park reopened on July 28, Eugene city officials said.

City officials said that Moon Mountain Park, located in Eugene’s Ridgeline Park system north of Coreyell Ridge Park and south of Snowberry Road, is an undeveloped natural area featuring varied flora and fauna that ranges from oak woodland and conifer forests to wildflower-filed upland prairies. Visitors also have a number of scenic opportunities, ranging from Mount Pisgah and Spencer Butte to the confluence of the middle and coast forks of the Willamette River, the city said.