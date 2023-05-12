 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

City-wide Creswell yard sale kicks off for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Creswell Yard Sale

CRESWELL, Ore. – One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as the old saying goes.

For those seeking their treasure, opportunity awaits as the annual city-wide yard sale in Creswell kicked off on May 12. This year, there will be 100 unique yard sales to visit, including that of Lucas Jackson. The five-year resident of Creswell said that this is his fourth yard sale so far.

Lucas, whose treasures include art work, vases, clothes and movies, said the annual happening is a fun way to get to know the local community.

“I think it's just fun…,” Jackson said. “It's a good way to, I guess, to meet the other people in Creswell, maybe you don't meet them all the time because you might see them, like at a restaurant, or when you're eating, but here you actually get to like, talk with them, and meet them, and get to kind of know them on a first-name basis.”

With warm and sunny weather forecast this weekend, the event should attract solid interest from avid bargain hunters.

Several local businesses, including the 76 gas station and both Dari-Marts, sell maps for the event.

The community-wide yard sale continues through the afternoon of Sunday, May 14.

More information can be found on the Creswell Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you