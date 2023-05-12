City-wide Creswell yard sale kicks off for the weekend

CRESWELL, Ore. – One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as the old saying goes.
For those seeking their treasure, opportunity awaits as the annual city-wide yard sale in Creswell kicked off on May 12. This year, there will be 100 unique yard sales to visit, including that of Lucas Jackson. The five-year resident of Creswell said that this is his fourth yard sale so far.
Lucas, whose treasures include art work, vases, clothes and movies, said the annual happening is a fun way to get to know the local community.
“I think it's just fun…,” Jackson said. “It's a good way to, I guess, to meet the other people in Creswell, maybe you don't meet them all the time because you might see them, like at a restaurant, or when you're eating, but here you actually get to like, talk with them, and meet them, and get to kind of know them on a first-name basis.”
With warm and sunny weather forecast this weekend, the event should attract solid interest from avid bargain hunters.
Several local businesses, including the 76 gas station and both Dari-Marts, sell maps for the event.
The community-wide yard sale continues through the afternoon of Sunday, May 14.
More information can be found on the Creswell Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.