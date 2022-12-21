City workers prepare roadways and runways for icy conditions

EUGENE, Ore. -- Icy weather conditions predicted ahead means some serious planning from city officials to make sure roads are safe and passable, especially as thousands begin hitting the roads to visit friends and family for the holidays.
Brian Richardson with the City of Eugene Public Works said they take this very seriously, and it's all about watching the forecast closely and adjusting accordingly.
"For us, it's just about really being aware of what could happen. We live in the Willamette Valley, and things could change really quickly, so we have to be dynamic in how we change with the conditions. Our fleet continues to evolve as well as making sure that our staff are well prepared and trained for whatever mother nature may throw our way," Richardson said.
Richardson said crews will start to head out overnight into Thursday morning to de-ice the roads.
"We still have all of our crews out doing leaf season right now, and those are the same folks and the same equipment that we utilize for ice and snow response," Richardson said.
So, the crews gear up, chain up, and transform some of their leaf pickup trucks into de-icers, which doesn't happen with a simple flip of the switch.
"When we see the potential for ice, we will make those adjustments and really make sure that our staff is aware, as far as what those conditions could be and the type of response," Richardson said.
He said as weather conditions change, so do their plans. During this time, they also have other crews on standby. This includes the Parks and Open Space Urban Forestry Team, who are ready to clear away any hazards that may fall.
"We have the potential for the roads to get really slick here over the next 48 hours. If that does come to fruition, and you don't need to go out, it's okay to stay home," Richardson said.
However, if you do plan on hitting the roads, Richardson said to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.
"When you are driving, act like your brakes don't work. Really be prepared for the conditions and then drive accordingly," Richardson said.
Roadways aren't the only thing getting treated for icy conditions. The crews at Eugene airport are doing everything they can to ensure travelers take to the skies in time for the holidays.
Andrew Martz with the Eugene airport said it's all hands on deck when it comes to icy conditions ahead.
"The whole management staff is on call; our airfare crew, our terminal crew, and our operations crew," Martz said.
Martz said crews are getting in early to ensure the runways and planes are ready for takeoff.
"Anytime there is hazardous weather there can be delays, maybe not here, but maybe wherever they are going. So, it's always a good idea to get here early just in case there are delays," Marz said.
Martz also encourages you to check with your airline leading up to your flight regularly.
"That way, if there's a delay, you know about it before you get here," Marz said.
As far as parking goes, he said their parking lot project is completed, adding over 300 new spots.
"Check the website, flyeugene.com; we have a parking monitor on there; you can see exactly how many spots are available in all three lots," Martz said.