City's new multi-modal vision for Franklin Boulevard examined on walking tour

EUGENE, Ore. – A walking tour along a couple blocks of Franklin Boulevard on Friday morning focused on the City of Eugene’s new vision for the road.

Led by a group known as Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation, or BEST, the walk gave citizens an opportunity to make their voices heard on what the city has planned for Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is planning on changing the roadway from an automobile-focused state highway to a multi-modal urban street that is safe for people walking, biking, riding the bus, and driving.

Opinions varied on the safety of Franklin Boulevard, but many on the walk felt uneasy by how fast cars drove along the road. Input sought from community members included if it feels safe walking down the sidewalk or crossing in a crosswalk and how fast traffic travels along the road.

John Hiron, the owner of Hiron’s off of Franklin Boulevard, said he thinks reducing the speed limit would help a lot, especially with as many college students as there are in the area. Hiron said he is opposed to roundabouts in the area because they would make it more difficult to access area businesses.

A short online poll is also available online for anyone that couldn’t attend the walking tour. Those who take the poll will be entered a $25 or $50 gift card to Market of Choice.