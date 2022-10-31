 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...S wind 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt in the afternoon and
persisting through this evening.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Classes return to Lane Community College’s downtown Eugene center

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane Community College

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College students will have more options for education this winter term, as several classes are set to return after a pandemic-era absence.

LCC says that beginning in the winter term which starts January 9, 2023, a variety of introductory classes in the social sciences will be taught at the Mary Spilde Downtown Center at 101 west 10th Ave. Several other classes will be offered at the center, including health professions, English as a second language, adult basic and secondary education, small business development, and senior companion and senior programming classes. LCC says both day and evening classes will be offered, and registration will open on November 7.

Officials at LCC said these courses were offered both at the main campus and the downtown center prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new offerings mark a return to form for the downtown campus and the college. LCC says courses are being offered downtown to better serve students who are dependent on public transportation as well as those who work and live closer to the downtown area.

Tags

Recommended for you