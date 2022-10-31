Classes return to Lane Community College’s downtown Eugene center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College students will have more options for education this winter term, as several classes are set to return after a pandemic-era absence.
LCC says that beginning in the winter term which starts January 9, 2023, a variety of introductory classes in the social sciences will be taught at the Mary Spilde Downtown Center at 101 west 10th Ave. Several other classes will be offered at the center, including health professions, English as a second language, adult basic and secondary education, small business development, and senior companion and senior programming classes. LCC says both day and evening classes will be offered, and registration will open on November 7.
Officials at LCC said these courses were offered both at the main campus and the downtown center prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the new offerings mark a return to form for the downtown campus and the college. LCC says courses are being offered downtown to better serve students who are dependent on public transportation as well as those who work and live closer to the downtown area.