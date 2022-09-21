Cleanup of some homes near shuttered wood treatment plant delayed, Oregon DEQ says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Cleanup of soil at five homes near the closed-down J.H. Baxter and Co. Incorporated wood treatment plant in west Eugene has been delayed to early 2023 due to higher-than-expected concentrations of toxins, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said.

According to the Oregon DEQ, the soil at five contaminated properties near the plant has elevated levels of dioxin contamination from the now-closed facility. The DEQ said they had planned to remove soil from properties by the end of 2022, but testing in June discovered levels of toxins beyond their initial expectations. The DEQ said contamination was detected as deep as 12 inches in some yards. As a result of these findings, the DEQ is conducting additional tests to accurately determine the full extent of the contamination and find out just how much tainted soil needs to be removed.

The DEQ says they sampled 32 yards in the area near the facility and found five yards with dioxin concentrations in excess of 40 parts per trillion. The DEQ says this is a concentration that represents a serious health hazard to children less than six years of age. They also say no children live in any of those five homes. The DEQ says the decision to delay the removal of contaminated soil has been discussed with and agreed to by the owners of each home.

J.H. Baxter & Co., a Eugene-based wood preserving company, had a large fine imposed on it by the DEQ for improper treatment and storage of hazardous waste. The facility was shut down in January 2022 after the company was fined.