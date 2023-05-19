'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement blitz begins May 22

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police Department officials said seat belt use will be a focus of strict enforcement starting on Monday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs from May 22 through June 4, aims to increase law enforcement participation with highly-visible seat belt enforcement and educational outreach for motorists, police said.
““Modern cars contain a lot of advanced occupant protection features, including air bags and crush zones,” said Sgt. Scott Dillon. “For those features to work effectively, correct seat belt and child safety seat usage is a must. And it’s not just about your personal safety – unrestrained vehicle occupants can injure others in the vehicle in the event of a crash. Proper use of occupant restraint systems is one of the best ways to maximize your chances of walking away from a crash.”
EPD said that NHTSA statistics reported that 1,636 children under 12 years of age were injured in traffic crashes in 2019, and of these 10 percent were not using a child restraint system. In the same year, 47 percent of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seat belts, police said.
Police said the fine for a seat belt violation in Eugene is $200.
More information can be found online.