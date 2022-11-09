Clinic offering flu, COVID shot reopening at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Public Health has announced that their Community Access Center at the Valley River Center is reopening after a temporary closure.
LCPH said the Community Access Center was temporarily closed to make necessary changes. However, public health officials add that the clinic will now be open longer, have an improved waiting area, offer more health-focused resources and services, and will offer adult and pediatric shots for both COVID-19 and the flu. The clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. LCPH recommends visitors bring their insurance card.
“Our goal for these changes is to improve access to basic health services like vaccination, knowing that it can be a challenge to squeeze a vaccination appointment into an already busy day,” said LCPH Communicable Disease Community Response Program Supervisor, Elizabeth Miglioretto. “Now, community members can simply walk in with their whole family while doing other shopping, get their shot, and be on their way.”
The Community Access Center is inside the Valley River Center Mall next to the Round 1 Arcade on the River Path side of the center. The closest parking lot entrance is the door between the arcade and the back side of the Regal Cinema building.