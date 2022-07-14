Coast Guard rescues injured woman near Bandon

BANDON, Ore. -- A woman was rescued by the Coast Guard after a fall on the Oregon coast yesterday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said.
Coast Guard officials said a North Bend crew received a request for emergency assistance from Coos County Fire Dispatch just after 2 p.m. on July 13. A 62-year-old woman had reportedly fallen off a rock near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon and hurt their leg and back. The Coast Guard said Coos County Fire Department, the Bandon Police Department and emergency medical responders were present administering medical care to the woman, but were unable to evacuate her due to the rough terrain.
The Coast Guard launched a crew in a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the North Bend Coast Guard sector to assist. The aircrew reportedly arrived on the scene at about 2:45 p.m., landed on the beach and was able to transport the woman to a Coos Bay hospital in stable condition.