Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old man had suffered a stroke while aboard a sea craft about 1,000 miles west of the Oregon coast. Officials said Coast Guard watchstanders told the vessel to come closer to the coast so they could send a helicopter out to evacuate the stroke victim.
Coast Guard officials say that as soon as the vessel came close enough, they sent out a team aboard a helicopter from the Newport Coast Guard facility to rescue the man. Officials say the crew arrived to the boat on Monday, July 18 at about 10:30 a.m. and airlifted the man to emergency medical services at the Newport Coast Guard facility, where he remains in stable condition.