Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away

COBURG, Ore. -- The City of Coburg announced Thursday morning that Mayor Ray Smith has passed away.
Mayor Smith passed away in the morning of October 27 after a courageous battle with cancer. Coburg officials said Mayor Smith was an outstanding leader, and the city thrived under his leadership. The City of Coburg passed on thanks from Mayor Smith's wife, Claire, for the community's kindness, thoughts and prayers.
The Lane Council of Governments honored Mayor Smith's public service, saying they were grateful for his many contributions to the Lane County community.
“Mayor Smith was a dedicated public servant who cared deeply for our region and was passionate about making a difference in his community. Even with his failing health, he was still committed to carry out his mayoral duties and honor the trust the public put in him. He is gone far too soon,” said Brenda Wilson, Lane Council of Governments Executive Director.