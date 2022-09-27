Coburg students get hands on experience in the Upper Mckenzie called 'Salmon Watch'

UPPER MCKENZIE, Ore. -- Students had the chance to get up close and personal with Chinook salmon on Tuesday, as they make their way upstream.
The learning activity is called 'Salmon Watch.'
The last time the seventh grade students from the Coburg Charter School were able to go on a field trip was in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Michelle Epperson has been teaching at the school for 10 years, and she said the last three years have been tough. She said when the pandemic hit, everything changed.
"It was a challenge to try and do this type of learning, and do a lot of outdoor education with kids. And that was all kind of swept away with having to be on Zoom and stuff," Epperson said. "I can teach about salmon all I want in the classroom. But it's different when you actually come out and view them spawning."
During these field trips, students are brought to rivers and streams, like the EWEB Spawning Channel off of the Mckenzie River, during the Chinook salmon migration to their final spawn.
"They're here to observe salmon, learn about salmon, and all the different parts of the habitat that work together and line up to create a healthy watershed and space for salmon," said Emma Garner, the youth services coordinator.
Garner told KEZI 9 News this is critical learning for their young minds.
"Salmon are an important species, they're a keystone species. They're one of the species where when they're impacting the environment around them. We can learn about salmon in the classroom, we can learn about salmon in presentations. But to be able to come out into the field and see them, and get to learn, to be in the presence of what they're doing naturally is such a special gift," she said.
There are four stations the kids visit during their trip: they learn about macroinvertebrates, or the bugs that live with the salmon in the water. Then they learn how to test the water quality. They then move to salmon biology, followed by learning more about the vegetation that lives in the water.
"They leave the experience with with this holistic understanding of how all of these components and all of these elements of healthy watersheds, healthy natural spaces, a healthy environment come together and support one another," Garner said.
